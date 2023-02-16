Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala after IHC grants bail

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday morning granted post-arrest bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he was released from Adiala Jail in the evening.

A large number of activists were present outside the Adiala Jail to welcome the former minister. They sprinkled flowers on Sheikh Rashid’s car while he was leving.

Rashid had been arrested on the charges of blaming the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

On Thursday, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the reserved verdict on Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea.

The high court approved his application and passed the order to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Earlier, a district and sessions court of Islamabad had rejected his bail, later he approached the high court and maintained he was targeted for political vendetta.