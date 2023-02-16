IHC grants post arrest bail to Sheikh Rashid

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Rashid had been arrested on the charges of blaming the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a murder plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

On Thursday, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the reserved verdict on Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea.

The high court approved his application and passed the order to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Earlier, a district and sessions court of Islamabad had rejected his bail, later he approached the high court and maintained he was targeted for political vendetta.