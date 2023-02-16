Kareena Kapoor isn’t interested in Hollywood but only in Ryan Gosling

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she never wanted to work in the Western cinema but also, she doesn’t mind working with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.

In a recent interview with an Indian news agency PTI, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared why she has no interest in working in Hollywood, despite the rising trend of Indian actors heading West.

However, the star did express a willingness to collaborate with Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling.

Kapoor Khan, who has just become the voice of “Black Widow” in the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders, disclosed that her priorities lie with her family and commitments in India.

“I never wanted to do a film in Hollywood. I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married, and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them.” she said.

Despite her lack of interest in Hollywood, Kapoor Khan shared her admiration for Hollywood films and the potential for greater collaboration between the two industries. “People from here are going to Hollywood, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally be honored and excited,” she stated.

Talking about lending her voice, Kareena said, “They (makers) cast our voice at the same time because I remember telling Saif, ‘I am offered Black Widow’ and he was like, ‘You have to do it because you are the perfect Black Widow and there is no one else who could dub it’.”

Besides voicing Black Widow in Wastelanders, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an exciting lineup of projects, including her debut as a producer in Hansal Mehta’s untitled crime drama.

She’ll also star in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and a multi starrer titled The Crew.