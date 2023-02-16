Shehbaz condoles with Erdogan over lives lost, property destroyed in quake

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and expressed condolences over the lives lost and the widespread destruction from the devastating earthquake.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Türkiye to express solidarity with the grieved Turkish people. On reaching the Turkish Presidency, he was received by President Erdoğan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider are accompanying the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sharif, in a tweet after the meeting, said he expressed profound condolences to his “brother President Erdoğan” on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

“I assured him of our steadfast support to Türkiye. I am confident that under President’s leadership, Türkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger,” he added.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during their difficult time, and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the areas, as well as survivors of the earthquake.

The prime minister had earlier spoken with President Erdoğan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief effort.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people, and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.