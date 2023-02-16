PM Shehbaz reaches quake-hit Türkiye on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Türkiye on Thursday to express solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

During his two-day stay in Ankara, the prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Pakistani nation over the loss of lives and widespread damage.

The prime minister will also reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during their difficult time, and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

The prime minister will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the areas, as well as survivors of the earthquake.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye, the prime minister had spoken with President Erdoğan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief effort.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people, and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.