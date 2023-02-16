Rawalpindi police trace gang involved in organ trafficking

The Rawalpindi police have uncovered a gang involved in the illegal transplantation and sale of kidneys, putting the lives of vulnerable individuals at risk.

The police conducted a raid and discovered a vehicle being used as a makeshift operating theater, along with unhygienic medical equipment.

The victim, Muhammad Azam, told SAMAA TV that he had sold his kidney to pay off his debts, but the accused had not compensated him as promised.

Saqib, who had agreed to perform the operation for Rs0.25 million, did not provide the agreed-upon payment to the patient.

Following the incident, the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) took action.

The Rawat police detained the accused, who had previously been booked in a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The police found evidence of the heinous business of kidney transplantation and selling, and the case is currently under investigation.

Assistant Director Vigilance Hasan Akhtar confirmed that a formal application has been made to include PHOTA provisions 9, 10, and 11 in the case.

The police assured that the entire network of individuals involved in this crime will be exposed and brought to justice.