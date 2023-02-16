Twitter outage leaves thousands unable to tweet

Social media giant Twitter faced yet another outage on Wednesday night, with over 8,000 users in the US reporting issues with the app.

This marks the latest in a string of outages that have plagued the platform in recent months, causing frustration among its user base.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reported that the number of affected users may have been much higher than 8,000, as the platform relies on user submissions and other sources for data.

The outage occurred just a week after an increase in site traffic limited users from making a tweet, leaving many with a notification that they had reached their daily limit of 2,400 tweets.

Some Twitter users are now blaming the latest outage on Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO, who recently fired thousands of employees.

Last December, Twitter faced its largest outage to date, with tens of thousands of users worldwide unable to access the platform or its key features for several hours.

Neither Twitter nor Musk have commented on the recent outage, leaving users to speculate about the cause.