Urvashi Rautela sends birthday wish to Naseem Shah fuels rumors of romance

Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela sent social media abuzz after she wished Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah a happy 20th birthday on Instagram, leading fans to speculate about a possible romance between the two.

The ex-Miss Universe, Urvashi Rautela, commented – which she later deleted – on an Instagram post shared by Naseem congratulating his fellow teammate Shadab Khan on his wedding.

View this post on Instagram

Down in the comment section, the Great Grand Masti actor wished Shah and congratulated him being conferred with an honorary DSP rank in the Balochistan police, which he received during his recent visit to Quetta to play in the exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Surprisingly, the young cricketer responded to the model’s birthday wish with a simple “Thank you” and a gratitude emoji, with both hands joined together.

Soon, social media took notice of this exchange, also started wondering if there was something cooking between the two, and so the meme fest started again.

One person shared a tweet, saying, “What is this happening? She wished him happy birthday and that too on the Valentine’s Day.”

Another person requested the 28-year-old model to please stay away from Shah.

While Rautela’s comment might have seemed like a friendly gesture, it was her previous Instagram story that first sparked the rumors.

Last year, during the T20 Asia Cup 2022, Urvashi shared a fan-made video edit on her Instagram story, featuring glimpses of Naseem, which some saw as a clear indication of a romantic interest.

However, the model was quick to shut down any speculation about her and Naseem with another Instagram story.

“A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it.” she clarified.

Meanwhile, the cricketer seemed to be clueless about Rautela’s social media presence, stating in a interview that he had no idea who she was.

“People keep sending me videos, but I have no idea about all this, and I don’t know who Urvashi is. I’m just happy to have fans who come to watch me play,” Naseem said.

Urvashi Rautela has earned a bad reputation among social media users because of her obsession with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, and has even earned a title of “stalker”.

The model was even caught lurking outside a Mumbai hospital where Pant was being treated for injuries sustained in a serious accident, further fueling rumors of her stalking.