Govt jacks up gas prices by 113% after petrol bomb

The government has increased the prices of gas for domestic, commercial and industrial sectors by 113% which would be effective from January 1.

The notification for gas prices was issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday evening, in which consumers are divided into 12 categories of protected and non-protected.

Protected category

Under the “protected category,” as per the notification, the authority has determined Rs121 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) gas for domestic consumers using up to 0.25hm3 (in cubic hectometers) gas per month; Rs150 per MMBTU for users of up to 0.5hm3; Rs200 per MMBTU for consuming up to 0.6 hm3; and Rs250 per MMBTU for up to 0.9 hm3.

It said under this group, consumers would “pay a fixed charge of Rs50/-(Less Meter Rent Rs40).” Domestic users, whose average consumption of last four winter months i.e. November to February would be below or equal to 0.9hm3 gas, to fall in this category.

“The billing mechanism will be revised so that the benefit of one previous/preceding slab is available to domestic consumer (residential use),” it said determining minimum charges at Rs172.58 per month.

Non-protected category

Whereas in the “non-protected category,” OGRA would charge Rs 200 per MMBTU gas for consuming up to 0.25 hm3 per month, Rs300 per MMBTU for up to 0.6 hm3, Rs400 per MMBTU for up to 1 hm3, Rs600 per MMBTU for up to 1.5hm3, Rs800 per MMBTU for up to 2hm3, Rs1,100 per MMBTU for up to 3hm3, Rs2,000 per MMBTU for up to 4hm3 and Rs3,100 per MMBTU for using above 4 hm3.

“Non-protected category: Includes a domestic consumer other than the one in a protected category,” OGRA clarified.

For government and semi-government offices, hospitals, clinics, maternity homes, government guest houses, Armed Forces Messes, Langars, Universities, Colleges, Schools and private educational institutions, orphanages, and other charitable institutions along with hostels and residential colonies to whom gas is supplied through bulk meters including Captive Power, OGRA has fixed all off-takes at flat rate of Rs1600 per MMBTU, with minimum charges of Rs3,900 per month.

Commercial category

In Special Commercial (Roti Tandoors) category, the authority fixed gas sale price Rs110 per MMBTU for consuming up to 1 hm3, Rs220 per MMBTU for up to 2hm3 and Rs700 per MMBTU for over 3hm3, with minimum charges of Rs148.50 per month.

In the commercial sector, the authority has determined all off-takes at a flat rate of Rs1,650 per MMBTU for all establishments registered as commercial units with local authorities or dealing in consumer items for direct commercial sales like cafes, bakeries, milk shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries, hotels including hotel industry, malls places of entertainment like cinema, clubs, theaters, private offices, and corporate firms etc. The minimum charges for these are Rs6,415 per month.

For ice factories, all off-takes have been fixed at a flat rate of Rs1,650 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs6,415 per month.

Industrial sector

In general industrial sector, all off-takes have been determined at a flat rate of Rs1,200 per MMBTU for all consumers engaged in processing industrial raw material into value-added finished products irrespective of the volume of gas consumed but excluding such industries for which a separate rate has been prescribed. The minimum charges for this sector are Rs35,540 per month.

For Captive Power Plants (General Industry), all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs1,200 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs36,653 per month.

For export-oriented general industry, the authority fixed all off-takes at flat rate of Rs1,100 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs27,616 per month, while for export-oriented captive power plants would pay at flat rate of Rs1,100 per MMBTU with minimum per month charges of Rs28,729.

The CNG sector would pay for all off-takes at a flat rate of Rs1,805 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs46,229 per month, Cement sector Rs1,500 for all off-takes at a flat rate with minimum charges of Rs45,588 per month.

For fertilizer companies, almost all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs510 per MMBTU for gas used as feed-stock and Rs1,500 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for the generation of electricity, steam and for usage of housing colonies.

However, Engro Fertilizer Company Limited will pay $0.70 per MMBTU for all off-takes at flat rate for gas used as feedstock, and Rs1,500 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for the generation of electricity, steam and for the usage of housing colonies.

Power sector

In the power sector, all off-takes have been determined at flat rate of Rs1,050 per MMBTU for WAPDA and KESC’s power stations, with minimum charges of Rs28,898 per month.

For WAPDA’s Gas Turbine Power Station, Nishatabad, Faisalabad, all off-takes would be at flat rate of Rs1,050 per MMBTU, while its fixed charges per month are Rs975,000.

For Independent Power Producers (IPPs), all off-takes have been determined at Rs1,050 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs28,898 per month.

For Independent Power Producers, all off-takes would be available at flat rate of Rs824 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs21,209.88 per month.