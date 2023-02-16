Watch Live
TIP denies report claiming Pak Army as one of corrupt institutions

No such report has been released by Transparency International or its Pakistan chapter
Samaa Web Desk Feb 16, 2023
Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has denied categorically a report claiming that the army is the most corrupt institution in the country and termed this as propaganda and disinformation.

On December 9, TIP issued a report in which it said Pakistan’s police and army are the most corrupt institution. This was a survey report that inquired people to rank different departments and institutions in the country where irregularities, bribery, and other ill practices were prevalent.

However, two months later, the TIP has categorically denied its report, calling it propaganda and disinformation

“A smear campaign against the Pakistan Army is being promoted on social media claiming it to be ‘the most corrupt institution of Pakistan’ based on a report published by Transparency International.”

TIP categorically rejects such propaganda and disinformation and clarifies that no such report has been released by TI or TIP.

The organization has written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter and take action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Pakistan Army

Transparency International Pakistan

fake data

hateful propaganda

