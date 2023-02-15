Ex-PTI lawmakers ‘defaulters’ of hundreds of thousands of Parliament Lodges dues

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who are often found harping on about transparency and corruption, may find themselves on the other side of the fence, as documents show many of them defaulting on Parliament Lodges dues.

Documents obtained by SAMAA TV show many former ministers and lawmakers of the former Imran Khan government used utility services at the Parliament Lodges, but did not bother to pay for them.

Some former members did not pay the rent, while others defaulted on electricity and gas bills. They apparently owe hundreds of thousands of rupees to the Lodges.

Following are the amounts various senior PTI leaders owe to the Parliament Lodges:

PTI MNAs Pending dues Munawara Bibi Rs1,612,000 Haider Ali Khan Rs1,392,000 Mujahid Ali Rs1,167,000 Shaukat Ali Bhatti Rs840,000 Sadaqat Abbasi Rs750,000 Kanwal Shauzab Rs598,000 Asmaa Qadir Rs400,000 Sher Ali Arbab Rs361,000 Amir Kiyani Rs269,000 Fakhar Imam Rs259,000 Gull Dad Khan Rs296,000 Ali Zaidi Rs151,000 Sajid Khan Rs192,000 Karamat Ali Khokhar Rs85,000 Andleeb Abbas, Umer Aslam, Ibrahim Khan Rs60,000 Ali Jadoon Rs56,000 Amjad Khan Rs43,000

Suspected defaulter of the least amount, Amjad Khan, claims he has proof of advance payments of all dues.