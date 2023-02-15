Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Ex-PTI lawmakers ‘defaulters’ of hundreds of thousands of Parliament Lodges dues

Some former ruling party MNAs have not paid rents, others owe gas, power dues
Shehzad Ali Feb 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who are often found harping on about transparency and corruption, may find themselves on the other side of the fence, as documents show many of them defaulting on Parliament Lodges dues.

Documents obtained by SAMAA TV show many former ministers and lawmakers of the former Imran Khan government used utility services at the Parliament Lodges, but did not bother to pay for them.

Some former members did not pay the rent, while others defaulted on electricity and gas bills. They apparently owe hundreds of thousands of rupees to the Lodges.

Following are the amounts various senior PTI leaders owe to the Parliament Lodges:

PTI MNAs Pending dues
Munawara Bibi Rs1,612,000
Haider Ali Khan Rs1,392,000
Mujahid Ali Rs1,167,000
Shaukat Ali Bhatti Rs840,000
Sadaqat Abbasi Rs750,000
Kanwal Shauzab Rs598,000
Asmaa Qadir Rs400,000
Sher Ali Arbab Rs361,000
Amir Kiyani Rs269,000
Fakhar Imam Rs259,000
Gull Dad Khan Rs296,000
Ali Zaidi Rs151,000
Sajid Khan Rs192,000
Karamat Ali Khokhar Rs85,000
Andleeb Abbas, Umer Aslam, Ibrahim Khan Rs60,000
Ali Jadoon Rs56,000
Amjad Khan Rs43,000

Suspected defaulter of the least amount, Amjad Khan, claims he has proof of advance payments of all dues.

Imran Khan

PTI

parliament

default

parliament lodges

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div