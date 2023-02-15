Ex-PTI lawmakers ‘defaulters’ of hundreds of thousands of Parliament Lodges dues
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who are often found harping on about transparency and corruption, may find themselves on the other side of the fence, as documents show many of them defaulting on Parliament Lodges dues.
Documents obtained by SAMAA TV show many former ministers and lawmakers of the former Imran Khan government used utility services at the Parliament Lodges, but did not bother to pay for them.
Some former members did not pay the rent, while others defaulted on electricity and gas bills. They apparently owe hundreds of thousands of rupees to the Lodges.
Following are the amounts various senior PTI leaders owe to the Parliament Lodges:
|PTI MNAs
|Pending dues
|Munawara Bibi
|Rs1,612,000
|Haider Ali Khan
|Rs1,392,000
|Mujahid Ali
|Rs1,167,000
|Shaukat Ali Bhatti
|Rs840,000
|Sadaqat Abbasi
|Rs750,000
|Kanwal Shauzab
|Rs598,000
|Asmaa Qadir
|Rs400,000
|Sher Ali Arbab
|Rs361,000
|Amir Kiyani
|Rs269,000
|Fakhar Imam
|Rs259,000
|Gull Dad Khan
|Rs296,000
|Ali Zaidi
|Rs151,000
|Sajid Khan
|Rs192,000
|Karamat Ali Khokhar
|Rs85,000
|Andleeb Abbas, Umer Aslam, Ibrahim Khan
|Rs60,000
|Ali Jadoon
|Rs56,000
|Amjad Khan
|Rs43,000
Suspected defaulter of the least amount, Amjad Khan, claims he has proof of advance payments of all dues.