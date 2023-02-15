CTD arrests two TTP ‘terrorists’ in DG Khan

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

It also claimed to have seized explosives, weapons and material required for making suicide jackets.

According to CTD officials, the arrested terrorists were identified as Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Mustafa.

The TTP operatives had allegedly completed planning and surveillance to target sensitive places.

A large quantity of explosives, weapons and material needed to make suicide jackets was seized.

A case has been registered against both the arrested suspects and further investigation is underway.

‘RAW-trained terrorist’ held in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, an alleged terrorist trained by Afghanistan and the Indian intelligence agency was arrested by CTD Hyderabad during an operation.

A large amount of explosive material was recovered from his possession.

According to CTD Hyderabad, an alleged terrorist trained by India and Afghanistan was arrested during the operation in Jamshoro.

Explosive material was also recovered from his possession.

The CTD superintendent of police claimed the arrested suspect was a commander of the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA). He was involved in several bomb blasts.

They seized hand grenades, wires used to make bombs, ball bearings and other items from his possession.

It should be noted that the banned SRA has accepted the responsibility of several bomb blasts, including in Karachi and Hyderabad, in which many people were killed and dozens injured.