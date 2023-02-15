Injury forces Mir Hamza out of PSL 8

Karachi Kings received a huge blow on Wednesday, as fast bowler Mir Hamza was forced out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) due to an injury.

Mir Hamza became second bowler ruled out of PSL 8 due to an injury, as earlier on the day it was announced that Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani would not be able to recover as well.

Co-incidentally, both bowlers suffered the finger injuries while doing fielding in the opening matches for their teams.

Mir Hamza had recently made a comeback to the International cricket for Pakistan and would have to wait before he recovers and plays cricket again, because according to reports his finger was fractured.

Karachi Kings tweeted the news on their official account and wished the bowler a speedy recovery.

Mir Hamza took the crucial wicket of Muhammad Haris in his first over of the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

He gave only 13 runs in his two overs and now it will be a concern for his team, as their two most experienced bowlers Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim gave 83 runs in their seven overs combined.