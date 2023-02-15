IMF seeks more time to review Pakistan’s prior actions for loan revival

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday sought more time to review Pakistan’s prior steps to increase the tax net, including ending subsidies, to review the IMF program.

SAMAA TV sources claimed that virtual talks between Pakistan and the IMF have been postponed till Thursday (tomorrow).

The IMF will also review the points of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP).

The IMF and Pakistan had resumed their virtual talks on Tuesday, and the government also responded to the draft of the MEFP.

It is pertinent to note that the MEFP is a memorandum that describes the policies that a country intends to implement in the context of its request for financial support from the IMF.

It is reported that virtual negotiations between both sides will continue during the mini-budget approval process.

An agreement for unlocking an installment of $1.1 billion and reviving the loan program with the IMF is expected next week.

The federal government is hopeful for an early staff-level agreement with the IMF.

Earlier in the day, the finance minister said the government will complete the constitutional process required to get the mini budget passed by next Monday or Tuesday.