Rupee on recovery path, gains Rs1.96 against dollar

The rupee on Wednesday gained a whopping Rs1.96 against the US dollar to reach Rs265.38 at the day’s closing in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the rupee gained 0.74% or Rs1.96 against the greenback, and concluded the day at Rs265.38.

Since the beginning of the week, when it started at Rs269.28, the rupee has strengthened by Rs3.90.

The US dollar is loosing ground against the local currency in interbank trading amid the PDM-led federal government’s measures, including the mini-budget, in a bid to finalize a loan program with the IMF.

It is pertinent to note that the IMF and Pakistan government resumed virtual talks on Monday after the Fund mission completed its 10-day visit to Islamabad for the ninth review of the loan program.

Open market

In the open market, the rupee gained another Rs2.50.

It improved to Rs268.50 from Rs271.