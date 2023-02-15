Once again, gold sees decline; price falls by Rs3,173 per tola

Continuing its downward trend for the third consecutive day, the price of gold in the domestic market plummeted by Rs3,173 on Tuesday.

According to the prices notified by the Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,173 to reach Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,457 to Rs164,780.

In the international market, the precious metal’s value fell by $18 to $1,837 per ounce.