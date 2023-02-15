Judiciary neither wants to govern nor will do so: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has remarked that the judiciary neither wants to govern nor will it do so.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJP Bandial, was hearing a petition filed by former prime minister Imran Khan against amendments to the NAB Ordinance.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, the federal government’s lawyer, said there is a clear difference between power and authority. The court can declare a law wrong and send it back to parliament, but not declare it null and void, he added.

Justice Bandial remarked corruption is related to the implementation of law, a transparent government and social system. Good governance is necessary to ensure provision of basic rights. It requires that the laws be clear to everyone, he added.

The CJP remarked that if there is good governance, no one will be afraid to go out at night, and no one will have to carry arms for protection.

Justice Bandial further remarked that people are being robbed of their money through WhatsApp messages. If the system is transparent, no one will hesitate to invest here, he said.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that ensuring the right to life is necessary under the Constitution. That right has been hurt by corruption. He made it clear that the judiciary does not want to govern, nor will it do so.

The CJP further remarked that it has been eight months since the NAB amendments, but the correct procedure for its implementation or transfer of cases has not been laid out.

The NAB amendments have shut the door to pending cases. Several hundred NAB cases are being returned from courts, he observed.