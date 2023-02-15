Protective bail case in LHC: lawyer told to present Imran tomorrow morning

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday evening resumed hearing of the protective bail plea of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It observed that the petitioner did not appear before the court. “The court also gave the petitioner an opportunity to appear and adjourned the hearing till 8:15pm,” it said.

Until Imran Khan appears in court, his request cannot be accepted, the court declared. The hearing was later adjourned till Thursday morning.

The court had given time to Khan’s lawyers to consult their client on legal points, and adjourned the hearing till 8:15pm.

Despite repeated orders, Imran Khan had not appeared before the LHC.

After resuming the hearing, the court expressed displeasure at the lawyers overlapping each other while speaking.

“This is not a talk show, this is a court,” the judge rebuked.

The court stopped advocate Azhar Siddique from presenting arguments. “Where is your power of attorney,” it asked.

“I have just been appointed as a lawyer,” he responded, however, the court told him to stay quiet.

Earlier, on resumption of the hearing by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Khan’s lawyers presented copies of superior court judgments.

The court asked if the petitioner is in Lahore, why can’t he appear before it. “I watch him on TV every day, and he seems fine every time,” the judge remarked.

Imran Khan had filed a protective bail plea with the LHC after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected his bail application in a case pertaining to the PTI’s protest outside the ECP.

The high court directed Khan’s lawyers to return after studying the Constitution on protective bail and the judge’s own judgments on it.

The judge said he could offer them a favor and allow them to bring Imran Khan to court tomorrow morning.

But, he said, the lawyers will have to submit an affidavit to the court that they will ensure the presence of Imran Khan in court.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry sought two-week adjournment in the case, citing doctors’ advice of complete arrest to Mr Khan. He also claimed the party chief has faced an assassination attempt before, and had security concerns.

The court stopped Mr Chaudhry from arguing the case, and asked Imran’s counsel to apprise the court of their arguments.

Imran’s lawyers told the LHC that their client could not appear before the court due to health issues.

They said doctors have been consulted, and they have stopped the petitioner from traveling.

He has health problems and cannot appear before the court, the lawyer remarked.