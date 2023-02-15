Imran says mini-budget will cause inflation to rise further in country

Responding to the Finance Bill 2023 (mini-budget) tabled in the National Assembly earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday evening said the mini-budget will cause inflation to rise further in the country, causing misery for the poor.

In his standard address online, Imran said during the PTI government, the default risk was 5%, but today the country has reached the stage of Sri Lanka and was close to bankruptcy.

Imran said the mini-budget will burden the people even more.

“Since our government was removed, I have been saying that the only solution to the problems is fair and transparent elections. There is no other solution to the problems other than elections,” he stressed.

The PTI chief said the mini-budget is a result of the 10-11-month performance of the current government.

But it is feared that the country will continue to go deep into the quagmire. He maintained the situation will not improve even after talking to IMF.

Imran believed that a government with a “real mandate” of the people was justified to take tough decisions to fix the economy.

The PTI chief cited Fitch report that downgraded Pakistan’s troubled economy to “-CCC”. This, he claimed, meant that no commercial bank or country will give loans, or anyone invest here in the country.

He claimed Pakistan is standing at a crossroads where the nation has to act instead of waiting for more destruction.

The former premier said he would soon announce his ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

He further remarked that the PDM-led government just wanted to harass people by arresting PTI leaders.

He alleged that the incumbent leadership will destroy the country just for its petty interests.