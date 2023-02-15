From 18% GST to 10% tax on weddings, these are all the prices hiked in mini budget

The Supplementary Finance Bill 2023 has hiked the GST rate on a host of items, including sugar, from 17% to 18%.

The proposed mini budget has levied advanced tax on air tickets, marriage halls, hotels, commercial lawns, marquees and clubs, besides 10% advance tax on wedding ceremonies.

Duty has also been increased on business and first class air travel. An increase in tax on mobile phones has also been suggested in the bill.

The document also proposes a 10% increase in tax on the retail price of beverages. After a proposed increase of 50 paisas per kg, the FED on cement will rise from Rs1.5 to Rs2 per kg.

The supplementary finance bill also proposes an increase in FED on cigarettes.

A tax of Rs16,500 per 1,000 cigarettes has been suggested for tier 1 category, and Rs5,050 per 1,000 cigarettes for the tier 2 category.

There will be a 10% tax on sugary juices, syrups, squashes, artificial sweeteners, and 18% GST on retail prices of all items.

The GST on imported mobile phones worth more than $500 has been increased from 17 to 25%.

The same rate of 25% of GST will be applicable on all luxury goods.

A levy of 20% or Rs50,000 FED has been proposed for air tickets.

No additional tax will be applied on wheat, rice, milk, pulses, vegetables, fruits, fish, eggs, meat, poultry.

No tax has been proposed in the mini budget for real estate or property. The document also proposes an increase in the monthly stipend for beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program. The program’s budget has been increased by 40%.