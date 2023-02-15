Mini budget makes air travel even more expensive

The recently introduced mini budget has made air travel more expensive, as the federal excise duty on first class and business class tickets has been increased by 20%.

As per the proposals in the finance bill, air travel to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK and European countries has become expensive. Tickets to these destinations are set to cost Rs30,000 more.

Ticket prices for Jeddah and Madina have also increased by more than Rs28,000, while the minimum one-way fare to Dubai has increased from Rs99,000 to Rs150,000.

The airfare from Lahore to Istanbul has increased by more than Rs15,000, to Rs188,000. While the one-way fare from Lahore to Toronto has increased to Rs503,000.

After the proposed increase, the price of a two-way air ticket from Lahore to Karachi has reached Rs41,000 after a jump of Rs7,000.