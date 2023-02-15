Shoaib Malik wants to score 15,000 T20 runs before retiring

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shoaib Malik revealed that he was not going to take retirement from T20 Cricket until he scores 15,000 runs.

The 41-year-old all-rounder has 12,380 runs currently and remains the first and the only Pakistani cricketer to score 12,000 runs in shortest format.

Shoaib Malik scored a half-century against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 on Tuesday but his effort went in vain.

He said that age is just a number and Novak Djokovic won Grand Slams at the age of 36, so the focus should be on performance only.

Malik said that rules should be same for everyone and there should not be injustice with older players.

Talking about the match against his former team Peshawar Zalmi, he said there is more pressure on the team which is batting second due to chasing.

He also advised his team-mates to enjoy the game to improve their fielding and also gave credit to Wahab Riaz for bowling a great 19th over.