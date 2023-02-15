PSL 8 live score updates: Quetta’s top order flops against Multan Sultans

Live score updates

Former champions Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, having two of the best wicket-keepers in Pakistan are looking their horns in PSL 8 today.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Jason Roy and Martin Guptill scored nine runs in the first over but Sameen Gul struck in the second over when he dismissed Guptill for seven runs.

New batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai added only one more run to Quetta’s total before he was dismissed by Abbas Afridi.

In the sixth over Quetta’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was bowled by Ihsanullah after scoring just 2 runs and their team lost three wickets for 37 runs.

In the eighth over Jason Roy also departed after scoring 27 runs, while playing an irresponsible shot.

The in-form batter Iftikhar Ahmed was surprised with a first ball dismissal against Ihsanullah, leaving Quetta in trouble at 46 for 5.

Quetta Gladiators scored only 52 runs in first 10 overs as they had lost half of the team.

Muhammad Nawaz was the sixth batter to be dismissed when he could not judge the delivery of Usama Mir and got LBW for 14.

Ihsanullah came back into the attack in the 13th over and struck straight away, as he dismissed Umar Akmal for 11 runs, his fourth scalp.