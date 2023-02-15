PSL 8 live score updates: Multan Sultan thrash Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets

Live score updates

2021 PSL Champions Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators for the fourth time in a row as they bundled out the opposition for just 110 runs and then chased the total for the loss of just one wicket.

Multan Sultans batting

Quetta Gladiators also got an early breakthrough as Nuwan Thushara dismissed Shan Masood for just 3 runs.

But Rilee Rossouw smacked four consecutive boundaries in the fourth over to take the pressure off Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans got back on track and were 35 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the fifth over.

Rossouw, the South African drafted by the Sultans, was in the mood to get his tournament underway and continued to rotate the strike efficiently with Rizwan for the next few overs, taking the boring but comfortable and patient route in taking the Sultans to 70 for one at the end of the tenth over.

Rossouw completed his half-century in the 11th over, off just 33 balls. He did not stop there as he smacked Muhammad Hasnain for a six and two fours in the 12th over.

Rilee Rossouw was apparently in a hurry as he smacked two sixes in the 14th over to reach the target for his team and remained not out in 78.

Skipper Muhammad Rizwan remained not out on 28 as Multan Sultans chased the total with 39 balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators batting

A five-star performance from bowler Ihsanullah helped Multan Sultans bundle Quetta Gladiators for 110.

No player from Quetta Gladiators could match up to the bowling attack of the Sultans and failed to score into the 30s. Only five Gladiators could get into double digits.

Players such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was fresh off heroics against New Zealand, recently retired Mohammad Hafeez and former star batter Umar Akmal all failed to leave a mark on the match, dismissed for two, 18 and 11 respectively.

Earlier, Gladiators Jason Roy and Martin Guptill scored nine runs in the first over before Sameen Gul struck in the second over to dismiss Guptill for seven runs.

Incoming batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai added only one more run to Quetta’s total before he was dismissed by Abbas Afridi.

In the sixth over Quetta’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed dragged an Ihsanullah delivery onto his stumps after scoring just 2 runs and their team lost three wickets for 37 runs.

After a relatively subdued performance against champions Lahore Qalandars where he picked up two wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, on Wednesday Ihsanullah pulled out all the stops.

He picked up five wickets for just 12 runs (a staggering economy of just 3). He even bowled one of his four allotted overs as a maiden.

In the eighth over Jason Roy also departed after scoring 27 runs, while playing an irresponsible shot.

The in-form batter Iftikhar Ahmed was surprised with a first ball dismissal against Ihsanullah, leaving Quetta in trouble at 46 for 5.

Quetta Gladiators scored only 52 runs in first 10 overs as they had lost half of the team.

Muhammad Nawaz was the sixth batter to be dismissed when he could not judge the delivery of Usama Mir and got LBW for 14.

Ihsanullah came back into the attack in the 13th over and struck straight away, as he dismissed Umar Akmal for 11 runs, his fourth scalp.

Quetta lost their eighth wicket for 68 runs, few balls later, as Ihsanullah dismissed Naseem Shah to complete his fifer.

Ihsanullah finished his spell by conceding only 12 runs and picked up five wickets in his four overs.

It means that the Sultans need 111 runs to win. A simple enough task for a powerful batting lineup.

Multan Sultans squad

Multan Sultans made two changes to the side. Abbas Afridi came in for the injured Shahnawaz Dahani and Rilee Rossouw came on for Usman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators squad