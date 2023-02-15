Islamabad will be looking to give Karachi second loss: Azhar Mahmood

Islamabad United’s head coach Azhar Mahmood showed his confidence in the team and hoped that they will get off to a winning start in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) against Karachi Kings.

The two-time champions Islamabad United will face Karachi Kings on Thursday.

While doing a press conference in Karachi, he also expressed his desire to win PSL both as coach and player, which he did in 2016.

Azhar Mahmood said that their team had all the variety in spin department as they had Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar and Moeen Ali.

He said they had data analysts, who gave them an edge by doing analysis about the oppositions and different venues, so they will use the players accordingly.

The head coach of Islamabad United said it was more important to execute to plans accordingly by using the data.

Azhar Mahmood also added that it is good for a coach if he has headache while making the playing XI because of good players in the squad.