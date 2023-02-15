Maryam for encouraging youth participation in party affairs

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) chief organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz assured the youth that the party will encourage them.

Chairing a meeting of the PML-N’s Punjab Youth Wing and social media organizations on Wednesday at the party’s central in Model Town, Lahore, Maryam said youth comprised 68% of the country’s population.

She said no nation could prosper and develop without the participation of youth.

Separately, PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter leadership also called on Ms Nawaz.

PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir, Rana Mashhood along with former lawmakers Mian Muhammad Farooq and Ashiq Hussain were present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the country’s political situation. Also, matters related to party membership across the country, including AJK, were also discussed.

Maryam also held a meeting with leaders of the PML-N’s Mianwali chapter. In the meeting, the current political situation and important issues, including party organization, were discussed

Ms Nawaz directed the leaders to strengthen communication with the people and mobilize the young workers.

The PML-N leaders expressed confidence in the party leadership.