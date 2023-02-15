Passengers returning from Saudi Arabia test positive for Covid at Karachi airport

At least five Pakistani passengers, who had returned from Saudi Arabia after completing Umrah, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 during the rapid antigen test (RAT) of passengers who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They were identified as Fahad from Sahiwal, Saddam from Dadu, Jummah Khan from Kashmore Kandhkot, and Sadhura and Mumtaz from Larkana.

After they tested positive, the authorities allowed them to leave the airport with the condition that they undergo quarantine at their homes.

Moreover, samples collected from them were sent to the laboratory to conclusively determine the Covid-19 variant which they were infected with.