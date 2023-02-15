Big blow for Sultans, Shahnawaz Dahani out of PSL 8 due to injury

2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans received a huge blow on Wednesday, as fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of the PSL 8 due to a finger injury.

Dahani tweeted on Wednesday that he would miss his fans and PSL, but he also hoped that he would be back soon after the injury.

The fast bowler had got injured while bowling against Lahore Qalandars, as he fractured his finger while trying to stop a shot of Sikandar Raza.

Shahnawaz Dahani was Multan Sultans’ highest wicket taker in last two seasons of PSL and played a key role in their PSL win in 2021.