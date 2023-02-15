Watch Live
Big blow for Sultans, Shahnawaz Dahani out of PSL 8 due to injury

Fast bowler says he will miss PSL and fans, hopes to be back soon
Samaa Web Desk Feb 15, 2023
<p>Shahnawaz Dahani fractured his finger in match against Lahore Qalandars. PHOTO: PCB</p>

2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans received a huge blow on Wednesday, as fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of the PSL 8 due to a finger injury.

Dahani tweeted on Wednesday that he would miss his fans and PSL, but he also hoped that he would be back soon after the injury.

The fast bowler had got injured while bowling against Lahore Qalandars, as he fractured his finger while trying to stop a shot of Sikandar Raza.

Shahnawaz Dahani was Multan Sultans’ highest wicket taker in last two seasons of PSL and played a key role in their PSL win in 2021.

