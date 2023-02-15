From desert to oasis: Sharjah ruler’s wheat farm blooms into majestic green carpet!

In a remarkable feat, a wheat farm has sprung up in the UAE desert, covering it with a carpet of lush green.

Just a little over a month ago, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sowed the seeds on the 400-hectare land.

The project’s first phase has taken off splendidly, with the harvest expected to happen in the next few months.

The second phase of the project aims to expand the area to 880 hectares by 2024 and cover 1,400 hectares by 2025.

The irrigation system, powered by artificial intelligence, is one of the farm’s standout features.

The crops are watered by 13-meter irrigation lines, and a state-of-the-art irrigation station provides water to the wheat farm through six large suction pumps capable of providing up to 60,000 cubic meters of water throughout the day.

The water is transported from the Hamda station through a 13-kilometer conveyor line to the farm.

Sheikh Sultan took the opportunity to inspect the irrigation station during his visit.

The farm’s transformation is a testament to the UAE’s pioneering spirit, commitment to sustainability, and belief in achieving the impossible.