Be careful! a student lands in jail after simple Instagram post

A 20-year-old university student in Russia is facing house arrest and electronic tagging over social media posts deemed anti-war by authorities, reported by BBC.

Olesya Krivtsova, a student at the Northern Federal University in Arkhangelsk, posted an Instagram story last October reflecting on how Ukrainians were happy with the explosion on the bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea.

She also shared a friend’s post about the war. Krivtsova was charged with justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian armed forces, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Krivtsova expressed her disbelief at the severity of her punishment, stating, “I never imagined anyone could get such a long prison sentence for posting something on the internet. I’d seen reports of crazy verdicts in Russia, but I hadn’t paid much attention and continued to speak out.”

She has now been added to Russia’s official list of terrorists and extremists.

Under the rules of her house arrest, Krivtsova is prohibited from talking on the phone and going online. She is also banned from attending university classes, and is now missing many of them.

She has a striking image tattooed on her right leg - Russian President Vladimir Putin depicted as a spider, with an Orwellian inscription: “Big Brother is watching you.”

Krivtsova’s situation was brought to light by fellow students who denounced her to the authorities. A friend showed her a post about herself in a group chat, where she was accused of writing “provocative posts of a defeatist and extremist character.”

The students in the chat, many of whom were history students, were discussing whether to denounce her to the authorities.

While some in Russia see Krivtsova’s case as justified, others question the harshness of the punishment. One Russian citizen, Konstantin, stated, “People who discredit our army or spread fakes, they’re sick in the head. They should be sent to the front line as cannon fodder.”

However, Krivtsova maintains that, “The state doesn’t have the stomach for debate, for democracy or freedom. But they can’t put everyone in prison. At some point, they’ll run out of cells.”

As Krivtsova awaits her next court hearing, her defense lawyers are trying to persuade a judge to lift the restrictions on her movement.

Her case has shone a light on the growing trend of suppressing dissent in Russia and the severe punishments being handed down to those who speak out against the government.