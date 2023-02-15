Do you know about Anti-Valentine’s Week after Valentine’s Day?

As Valentine’s Week ends, some people may feel relieved to return to their regular lives, while others may feel a bit down. However, for those who want to celebrate their single hood, Anti-Valentine’s Week comes to the rescue.

The Anti-Valentine’s Week starts from February 15 to February 21, with each day carrying a unique significance.

The days are called Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.

February 15, Slap Day

On February 15, the first day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Slap Day. This day marks an opportunity for people to move past their heartbreaks and pain and remove all the negative emotions from their lives.

February 16, Kick Day

After Slap Day comes Kick Day, which encourages people to kick away their ex-partners’ negative influence and move on in their lives. Additionally, kick away all the gifts or memories you have from them too.

February 17, Perfume Day

Perfume Day, the third day of the week, falls on February 17, when people can treat themselves with their favorite fragrances, and indulge in self-care.

This day is about treating yourself well while feeling good about it.

February 18, Flirt Day

Flirt Day is celebrated on February 18, allowing singles to ask out their crushes, or try something new.

On this day, if you want to ask someone out, try your luck by talking to that longtime crush.

February 19, Confession Day

Confession Day, falling on February 19, presents a perfect opportunity to clear the air by confessing any wrongdoings or sharing feelings with your significant other.

If you have a partner, maybe confess to your mistakes from the past and say sorry on this day.

February 20, Missing Day

On the sixth day of the week, Missing Day encourages people to reach out and express their love to their friends and family.

However, it is important to avoid texting an ex on this day.

February 21, Breakup Day

The final day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Breakup Day, celebrated on February 21.

It serves as a reminder to those who may be in toxic or unfulfilling relationships that it is okay to choose freedom and move on.

The Anti-Valentine’s Week 2023 is a chance for people to embrace and celebrate their single hood, release any negative emotions, and indulge in self-love.

It is a week filled with opportunities to make amends, express love, and move forward.