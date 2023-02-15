Complacency of champions Lahore Qalandar puts PSL-8 opening victory under cloud

Pakistan Super League (PSL) reigning Champions Lahore Qalandars set the tone for the tournament by clinching a last ball win in their opening match on Monday. But the match has come with a bit of bad news for its players and sporting staff.

During their one run victory over Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, the Qalandars had smashed 175 runs for the loss of six wickets.

The Sultans got off to a flying start with Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood comfortably seeing the opening spells go by without losing any wickets.

With no wickets lost by the half of the innings, the Sultans seemed to be quite dominant and in prime position to accelerate towards the target.

But key wickets from Afridi and Haris Rauf towards the end slowed the Sultans enough to eke out a victory for the champions who held their nerve until the end.

But that thrilling performance and accompanying victory, thoguh has come at a cost.

It has been found that the Qalandars could not bowl the requisite number of overs in the allotted time.

Hence, due to the slower over rate, the team’s players and sporting staff have been fined 10% of their match fees.