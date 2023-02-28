Muhammad Ziauddin: Career in journalism & Pakistani media

Stories on Pakistan's politics, power and press

In this age of ‘fake’ news, unverified reporting and slippery ethics, it is worth examining the career of Muhammad Ziauddin, one of Pakistan’s most respected names in journalism.

While working for nearly sixty years at almost all the major newspapers of the country — The Muslim, The News, DAWN, The Express Tribune —Ziauddin sahib has managed the nearly impossible: to maintain a blemish-free record throughout despite skirmishes with the high and mighty, including the once all-powerful General Pervez Musharraf.

Ziauddin sahib’s struggle was not just with dictators; he put up with his fair share of irascible seniors and weak media owners.

Mercifully, however, his beat reporting days are also filled with stories of unflinchingly fearless editors during some of the darkest and most tumultuous times in our political history.

By attempting to document some of these stories, I hope to remind the next generation of Pakistan’s journalists that they can prevail.

Zia’s mother was originally from Bangalore and his father was a keen hockey player

During his second year he had also worked as a campus reporter for daily Dawn

It took Ziauddin a fortnight to produce a second edition of Voice of the Students

The first issue of Pakistan Spotlight carried a comprehensive cover story on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Journalists were already protesting the Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO) promulgated by Ayub Khan in 1963

Zia said it was a cerebral experience that left a lasting imprint on his mind

A show-cause notice was issued to Ziauddin for writing an editorial “that could mar friendly relations with a foreign country”

A law was introduced by the Zia regime which said even if a defamatory story was based on facts, truth, the newspaper would be liable to be punished

Benazir, after her return from exile, she went hammer and tong against the Zia regime, addressing large public gatherings around the country

The Geneva accord was signed on April 14, 1988, between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the United States and Soviet Union serving as guarantors

Benazir’s government also set up the controversial Placement Bureau which made political appointments to the civil bureaucracy

Before the vote of no-confidence, Benazir had accused of a conspiracy to bring down the government

Most of the independent media had been trying to break the shackles of press curbs all these years

Several thousand Muslims marched on the American cultural center, throwing stones at it and demanding the death of the writer and a ban on the book

The next detailed meeting Ziauddin had with Benazir was when she was out of power and holding out as the leader of the Opposition

The new CM and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Altaf Hussain made it impossible for the prime minister to function

Nawaz was most articulate in his silence to questioning about his opinion on the negotiations between Benazir and Musharraf

Nawaz-led IJI did not win a two-thirds majority in the November 1996 elections without the help of the Establishment

Ziauddin refused and at one point during the argument MSR blurted out that the advertisement had in fact come from Zardari

Ziauddin claims that he was the first among his professional colleagues at equivalent grades in the entire industry to receive an office car

The interview quickly turned into a heated argument with Benazir angrily rejecting all questions on corruption involving her govt, especially Zardari

Scores of fake encounters took place daily in which MQM workers were mowed down

Ziauddin and Salahuddin continued to refuse to do a command performance

Benazir publicly announced at a media function that she was thinking of naming Zia for a national award

During his first press conference after the takeover in 1999, Ziauddin asked General Pervez Musharraf a simple question

Ziauddin asked about the case of British terrorist Rashid Rauf who had managed to escape from official custody in Pakistan

Zardari had become popular among the young jiyalas because of his long drawn incarceration without showing any sign of breaking down

The first to approach Benazir was a UK minister (Jack Straw) at the behest of the US

Benazir was being bombarded with all sorts of questions, mostly by the foreign media

By the time Ziauddin met Zardari, he had already taken over the party

Zardari had himself elected President of his country

Ziauddin made it clear that he was not interested in being Editor

