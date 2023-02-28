Muhammad Ziauddin: Career in journalism & Pakistani media
In this age of ‘fake’ news, unverified reporting and slippery ethics, it is worth examining the career of Muhammad Ziauddin, one of Pakistan’s most respected names in journalism.
While working for nearly sixty years at almost all the major newspapers of the country — The Muslim, The News, DAWN, The Express Tribune —Ziauddin sahib has managed the nearly impossible: to maintain a blemish-free record throughout despite skirmishes with the high and mighty, including the once all-powerful General Pervez Musharraf.
Ziauddin sahib’s struggle was not just with dictators; he put up with his fair share of irascible seniors and weak media owners.
Mercifully, however, his beat reporting days are also filled with stories of unflinchingly fearless editors during some of the darkest and most tumultuous times in our political history.
By attempting to document some of these stories, I hope to remind the next generation of Pakistan’s journalists that they can prevail.
The author, Kamal Siddiqi, is a journalist. He has served as Editor of The Express Tribune and is currently the director of the IBA’s Centre for Excellence in Journalism.
Editing: Mahim Maher
Development: Faizan Abbasi
With thanks to Dr Ghulam Nabi Kazi for archive photos and DAWN Archives.
Find a deep dive into his life below:
Childhood and family: India and East Pakistan
Zia’s mother was originally from Bangalore and his father was a keen hockey player
Karachi and the KU years
During his second year he had also worked as a campus reporter for daily Dawn
Starting student publications
It took Ziauddin a fortnight to produce a second edition of Voice of the Students
Pakistan Spotlight’s ZAB interview
The first issue of Pakistan Spotlight carried a comprehensive cover story on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Pakistan Press Agency, Jawaid Bokhari and Ayub Khan
Journalists were already protesting the Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO) promulgated by Ayub Khan in 1963
Pakistan Economist, Khan of Kalat interview
Zia said it was a cerebral experience that left a lasting imprint on his mind
Censorship under Zia
A show-cause notice was issued to Ziauddin for writing an editorial “that could mar friendly relations with a foreign country”
The Muslim years, seth-editor relations
A law was introduced by the Zia regime which said even if a defamatory story was based on facts, truth, the newspaper would be liable to be punished
Martial Law and Benazir’s entry
Benazir, after her return from exile, she went hammer and tong against the Zia regime, addressing large public gatherings around the country
Junejo, the Geneva accord, BB and the 1988 elections
The Geneva accord was signed on April 14, 1988, between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the United States and Soviet Union serving as guarantors
BB’s compromise and first run at government
Benazir’s government also set up the controversial Placement Bureau which made political appointments to the civil bureaucracy
BB’s power slips and the truth of the matter
Before the vote of no-confidence, Benazir had accused of a conspiracy to bring down the government
Digging into PPP corruption
Most of the independent media had been trying to break the shackles of press curbs all these years
Riots at the American Cultural Center
Several thousand Muslims marched on the American cultural center, throwing stones at it and demanding the death of the writer and a ban on the book
Meetings with BB, journalism against her government
The next detailed meeting Ziauddin had with Benazir was when she was out of power and holding out as the leader of the Opposition
The same happens to Nawaz
The new CM and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Altaf Hussain made it impossible for the prime minister to function
Note on Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz was most articulate in his silence to questioning about his opinion on the negotiations between Benazir and Musharraf
How BB made a second return
Nawaz-led IJI did not win a two-thirds majority in the November 1996 elections without the help of the Establishment
Working with MSR at The News
Ziauddin refused and at one point during the argument MSR blurted out that the advertisement had in fact come from Zardari
Back to Dawn
Ziauddin claims that he was the first among his professional colleagues at equivalent grades in the entire industry to receive an office car
Interviewing Benazir on PTV
The interview quickly turned into a heated argument with Benazir angrily rejecting all questions on corruption involving her govt, especially Zardari
Benazir, the MQM and Karachi
Scores of fake encounters took place daily in which MQM workers were mowed down
Refusing to interview Zardari
Ziauddin and Salahuddin continued to refuse to do a command performance
Meetings with Benazir
Benazir publicly announced at a media function that she was thinking of naming Zia for a national award
Confronting Musharraf in Pakistan
During his first press conference after the takeover in 1999, Ziauddin asked General Pervez Musharraf a simple question
Questioning Musharraf in London
Ziauddin asked about the case of British terrorist Rashid Rauf who had managed to escape from official custody in Pakistan
Moving to London
Zardari had become popular among the young jiyalas because of his long drawn incarceration without showing any sign of breaking down
Covering politics in London
The first to approach Benazir was a UK minister (Jack Straw) at the behest of the US
The last question for BB
Benazir was being bombarded with all sorts of questions, mostly by the foreign media
Zardari takes over
By the time Ziauddin met Zardari, he had already taken over the party
What Zardari did next
Zardari had himself elected President of his country
The Express Tribune days
Ziauddin made it clear that he was not interested in being Editor