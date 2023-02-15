From oil to shampoo: All packaged items become expensive after GST hike

The government of Pakistan on Wednesday along with increasing tax on cigarettes also increased the General Sales Tax (GST) on all packaged items to 18%.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification in this regard, following which the implication of GST will be effective immediately.

Edible oil, ghee, biscuits, spices, jam, jelly, noodles, toys, chocolates and coffees falling under the category of packed items will become expensive.

While the new notification will also apply to make-up products, shaving foam, gel, cream, blades, shampoo, cream, lotion, soap and toothpaste.

With an increase in GST percentage TV, LED, LCD, smartphones, iPods, computers, laptops and gadgets, juicers, blenders, shakers and other electronic items will become more expensive.

Economists said that a 1% increase in the GST rate will put a burden of more than Rs50 billion on Pakistani population.