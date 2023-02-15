Polio workers on duty subjected to assault in Faisalabad

A team of vaccinators in Faisalabad were subjected to assault when they went to a house to administer polio vaccine.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Hajveri Town of the city.

According to police officials, the vaccinators were simply doing their job and had knocked on the door in the line of duty.

However, when the inhabitants opened the door, they immediately began physically assaulting the workers, including a female member of the team.

The suspects were of the view that the male vaccinator entered their house without permission and resultantly, they beat him.

The police arrested three members of the family and registered a case while the investigation was underway.