Alarm raised after another Karachi teenage girl goes missing

The parents of a 13-year-old girl, who was reported as missing from the Shah Faisal area of Karachi on Wednesday, have raised alarm; fearful it may turn out to be another case like last year’s missing teenager.

According to the victim’s parents, she used to play an online ludo game on her mobile device. They feared that unidentified people, with whom she used to play the game, may have lured her through the game to meet them outside the safety of her home and then abducted her.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint with the police and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Shah Faisal police station.

The police have launched an investigation to recover the missing girl.

The parents of the missing girl have urged the authorities to take swift action and find their daughter.

In recent years, the use of online games and social media has increased significantly. With many games including collaborative and communicative mechanisms that allow players to communicate with each other. This opens up the possibility where unsuspecting youngsters are lured away from their homes and can be kidnapped.

Last year, a 14-year-old teenaged girl had gone missing from her home in Karachi’s Malir area.

She was later traced to Lahore where she was apprehended along with her husband.

The couple were then brought to Karachi where the court set up medical boards to determine her age and review whether her marriage was coerced or of free will and whether the union was legal or not.