Karachi Kings lose Mir Hamza to injury

After Multan Sultans lost Shahnawaz Dahani loss in the opening match, Karachi Kings have also lost a player in replacement bowler Mir Hamza.

Hamza, who was drafted in to Karachi Kings last year as partial cover for Mohammad Imran Junior, has become a key cog in the King’s bowling attack.

And he was proving just that at the National Bank Arena in Karachi on Tuesday evening, picking up the wicket of Mohammad Haris in first over, trapping him before the wickets.

While bowling to Babar Azam, the Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper smashed a delivery back towards Hamza.

Hamza attempted to grab the ball but the ball ricotched off his hands and smashed into the stumps to run out Saim Ayub.

But in the process, he ended up facturing his finger, sources said.

Hamza, though, managed to complete the over giving a total of 13 runs.

He did not return to bowl for the rest of the innings

But with the Kings already short of strike bowlers, they have contacted the technical committee to seek a replacement.

Still awaiting reports

Karachi Kings in a statement on Wednesday gave an update on Hamza’s injury.

They said that the bowler has undergone scans on his finger but they have yet to see the reports and doctor’s recommendations.

Any decision on the the intensity of the injury and length of Hamza’s layoff will be taken once the reports are available and have been reviewed by medical experts, a Karachi Kings’ spokesperson said.