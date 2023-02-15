Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL-8 opening victory soured

Peshawar Zalmi helped set an exciting trend in the new season of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 by restricting Karachi Kings to 197 for five to clinch their opening match of the tournament by two runs. But the victory has come at a cost.

Having posted 199 for five at the National Bank Arena in Karachi earlier on the back of fireworks from the likes of captain Babar Azam who smashed 68 off just 46 balls and Tom Kohler-Cadmore who smashed 92 off just 50 balls – including consecutive sixes, Zalmi then took the ball with the aim of stopping Karachi Kings in their tracks.

The plan started well, getting the early wicket of Sharjeel Khan and then getting Matthew Wade, Qasim Akram, and Haider Ali.

Late theatrics from Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim (80 off 47 balls) and Shoaib Malik (52 off 34 balls), though could not get the Kings over the line, falling just two runs short as they needed 15 off the last over.

But it has been found that Zalmi could not bowl the requisite number of overs in the allotted time.

Hence, due to the slower over rate – where they bowled one over fewer in the allotted time – they have been fined 10% of their match fees.

Afridi scoffs at fine

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined Zalmi 10% match fees, there was a near immediate reaction from the team’s owner, Javed Afridi.

Afridi, who owns the appliances firm Haier and the autos manufacturing company MG Pakistan, posted a tweet ridiculing the fine for the thrilling win as ‘charity’.