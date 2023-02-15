Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL-8 opening victory gets soured

Team's players and sports staff to all set to pay hefty price
Huzaifa Khan Feb 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a Karaci Kings wicket on Tuesday in Karachi. PHOTO: COURTESY Peshawar Zalmi</p>

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a Karaci Kings wicket on Tuesday in Karachi. PHOTO: COURTESY Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi helped set an exciting trend in the new season of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 by restricting Karachi Kings to 197 for five to clinch their opening match of the tournament by two runs. But the victory has come at a cost.

Having posted 199 for five at the National Bank Arena in Karachi earlier on the back of fireworks from the likes of captain Babar Azam who smashed 68 off just 46 balls and Tom Kohler-Cadmore who smashed 92 off just 50 balls – including consecutive sixes, Zalmi then took the ball with the aim of stopping Karachi Kings in their tracks.

The plan started well, getting the early wicket of Sharjeel Khan and then getting Matthew Wade, Qasim Akram, and Haider Ali.

Late theatrics from Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim (80 off 47 balls) and Shoaib Malik (52 off 34 balls), though could not get the Kings over the line, falling just two runs short as they needed 15 off the last over.

But it has been found that Zalmi could not bowl the requisite number of overs in the allotted time.

Hence, due to the slower over rate – where they bowled one over fewer in the allotted time – they have been fined 10% of their match fees.

PSL

Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings

PSL8

PSL2023

PSL players

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div