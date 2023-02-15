PTI’s Asad Umar denies apologizing to ECP in contempt case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of behaving like a political party. He also stated that he had instructed his lawyers to withdraw a reply he had submitted to the ECP.

In a press conference held in Lahore, Umar’s comments came in response to media reports of his alleged apology to the ECP.

He clarified that he had not apologized and stood by his belief that the ECP was acting as a political party.

PTI leader said that he had instructed his lawyers to withdraw his response, adding that the ECP was not authorized to impose contempt on anyone.

Umar also criticized the previous government and its handling of the finance ministry. He claimed that former finance minister Ishaq Dar had removed Miftah Ismail from the ministry and that the result was a downgraded credit rating and soaring inflation.

Umar also accused the current government of trying to bypass the constitutional process in an attempt to tax people through an ordinance.

He claimed that the ordinance was intended to defame President Dr Arif Alvi – who is from PTI - and accused the government of attempting to violate the Constitution.

Umar asserted that they would “drag the rulers to the election” and called on the Chief Election Commissioner to not be a part of any conspiracy to sabotage the Constitution.

Last Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered an election to be held within 90 days.

Umar criticized the ECP for consulting the governor four days after the order was issued and accused the Chief Election Commissioner of making a mistake by being a part of a conspiracy to subvert the Constitution.

He claimed that a systematic campaign was being conducted against the judiciary and stated his belief that democracy and the Constitution would remain intact.