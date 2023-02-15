CTD speeds up ‘cyber patrolling’ in Punjab

In the wake of an uptick in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has decided to speed up cyber patrolling in the province to trace the sleeper cells of terrorist organizations.

A sleeper cell is a group whose members work undercover in an area, until deployed for action.

Under the plan, the CTD has started surveillance of social media pages and websites, to report any unusual or suspicious activities.

According to the authorities, cyber patrolling will help trace high-profile cases and inform them of any possible planning.

More than 127,000 websites and pages have been reported to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said CTD officials.

Moreover, the authority has got 74,223 websites and pages blocked.

The CTD officials said terrorist organizations communicate in code words on social media.