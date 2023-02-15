ECP directs ‘disqualified’ Imran Khan to explain why he shouldn’t be removed as party chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a response to a petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of his party.

The ECP has set a deadline of March 7 for Imran Khan to submit his response.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Barrister Gohar, the counsel for the PTI chief, argued that the petitioner, Afaq Ahmed, had failed to appear in the hearing, therefore, the petition should be dismissed for non-compliance.

However, ECP member Ikramullah urged the counsel to present their arguments first.

Imran Khan’s counsel stated that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had stopped the ECP from proceeding against Imran Khan, with the matter referred to a full bench of the court.

At this, Ikramullah clarified that the injunction was only for the declaration of disqualification, and the commission needed a copy of the application submitted to the LHC.

Expressing frustration, the commission stated that people often approach the high court, and after obtaining a stay order, there is no role left for the commission to play.

The ECP has no authority to take suo moto notice in such cases, it was argued.

The ECP also asked the petitioner whether they were interested in pursuing the case.

On October 21, 2022, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office after finding him guilty of corrupt practices.

However, a petition seeking his removal as the chairman of the PTI was dismissed by the high court on January 9, 2023, as the matter was already under adjudication with the election body.