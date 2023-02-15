Nida Yasir makes another blunder, internet takes notice: ‘She never disappoints’

Nida Yasir is getting trolled by social media again as she could not figure out when Pakistan won the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Be it the ‘Formula One’ car incident or inviting Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja fame girl to her morning show, Nida Yasir never leaves social media users disappointed as one way or another; she manages to give them content.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for quite some time, she has repeatedly found herself at the center of controversies due to her blunders.

Her latest faux pas has once again caught the attention of the internet, with many taking to social media to criticize and mock her.

Nadaniyaan actor is once again at the center of garnering mockery on social media as she is seen clueless about when Pakistan won the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Lately, a video is making rounds on social media of The Shoaib Akhtar Show, where Yasir is invited alongside Shahista Lodhi.

In a video clip, Shoaib Akhtar is seen asking Yasir that when did Pakistan win the 1992 Cricket World Cup, to which she remains clueless and turns to Shahista Lodhi for help.

When Akhtar changes the question to when Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup, Nida replies 1992.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many expressing their surprise and disbelief at Yasir’s lack of knowledge.

One Twitter user shared the video saying, “Is she really like this in lreal life?”

Another person tweeted, “No doubt Nida Yasir is queen of memes, never disappoint.”

People are saying that Nida Yasir is a ‘comedy legend’ as she always makes people laugh.

Check out public reaction to the latest viral video of Nida Yasir.