Pakistan

PML-N federal ministers to give up their salaries amid economic crisis

PM Shehbaz approves the proposal of ministers in this regard
Samaa Web Desk Feb 15, 2023
The federal ministers of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday decided to forego their salaries for the national spirit, following the worsening economic and financial conditions of Pakistan.

The legislative ministers themselves proposed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of working without pay.

PM Shehbaz approved the request of ministers and appreciated their concern for nation.

The ministers took this move to give their part for the sake of the nation, and help it prosper in the future.

Under this decision, 12 federal ministers and three state ministers will be giving up their salaries and will be working on voluntary basis.

This will the very first time, when such a large number of cabinet members will be serving their duties against no salaries.

