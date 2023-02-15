Karachi Police arrest two terrorists from North Nazimabad area

The Karachi Police on Wednesday detained two terrorists during operation in North Nazimabad area and recovered explosive material from their possession.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in a joint raid foiled the attacking plan of the terrorists.

During the operation, officials seized at least 1,000 detonators from the terrorists’ hideout, which were to be used in future attacks.

Apart from this, two coil detonators were also recovered from their possession.

Some of the accomplice of the terrorists during the raid managed to flee, while search operation for them was launched.