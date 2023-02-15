Who let the dogs out? Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu becomes CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk, the renowned CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, has a new title to add to his already impressive list of accomplishments - “Dog Owner of the Year.”

In a humorous and light-hearted move, the tech mogul has announced that his Shiba Inu, Floki, is now the CEO of Twitter, citing his four-legged friend’s exceptional abilities with numbers.

On February 15, Musk took to Twitter to share a snapshot of Floki at his new desk, complete with a Twitter logo, Floki’s name, and title as “chief executive officer.”

In the caption, Musk cheekily remarked that his furry pal is “so much better than that other guy!” and that he is “perfect for the job!” But the fun didn’t stop there.

The Twitter kingpin followed up with another post, showcasing a bespectacled Floki and proclaiming that the new CEO is “great with numbers!”

A third post featured a close-up of the adorable pup, with Musk highlighting his “style.” Of course, Musk has not officially made Floki the CEO of Twitter, but his playful tweets have garnered quite a reaction from his followers.

This lighthearted moment comes just days after Musk’s tweets about UFO sightings and his “alien friends” raised some eyebrows.

Known for his offbeat humor and meme postings on Twitter, Musk has a way of keeping things entertaining for his fans and followers.

While some may argue that his tweets can be a bit much at times, it’s hard not to appreciate the charm and wit of a man who jokes about putting “cocaine back in Coca-Cola.”

All in all, Elon Musk’s decision to pass the CEO mantle to his furry friend is just another example of his quirky sense of humor and ability to have fun with his platform. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!