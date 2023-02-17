Elevate Your Summer Style with GulAhmed’s exquisite Lawn Collection 2023

With the arrival of summer, if you are on the hunt for stylish, comfortable and trendy lawn suits, look no further! GulAhmed Lawn Collection 2023 is available in-stores and online; offering an array of unique designs and prints that will elevate your wardrobe.*

As the season changes and the weather warms up, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with fashionable and weather-compatible lawn suits.

GulAhmed has established itself as brand that offers premium quality fabric and diverse variety year after year. It introduces a wide range of unique prints and designs with its Lawn Collection 2023 that will take your style to the next level.

To cater to a wider variety of consumers, the GulAhmed Lawn Collection 2023 has launched Summer Essentials Collection, Summer Premium Collection and the Chunri Collection. The Vintage Garden and Tribute to Mothers Collection were previously launched this year.

Summer Essential 2023

The Summer Essential 2023 line is a must-have for every fashion-forward woman who wants to stay stylish and comfortable throughout the season.

This collection features a stunning array of printed and embroidered lawn suits in various colors and designs.

From the chic two-piece suits starting at Rs2,990 to the elegant three-piece suits starting at Rs3,990; the Summer Essential line offers something for everyone.

The digitally printed lawn shirt is adorned with a beautiful floral print that adds a touch of sophistication to your look, while the matching digitally printed lawn dupatta is a work of art in itself. The dyed trouser completes the look, making this unstitched suit the perfect choice for any semi-formal occasion.

Step out in style with this stunning three-piece embroidered lawn suit. The intricate lacquer print detailing on the shirt is complemented by a beautifully embroidered denting lawn dupatta, adding to the overall beauty of this outfit.

Whether it is a casual day out, a work meeting, or a formal gathering, these versatile suits are bound to make you stand out.

Following the theme “Secret Garden”, prints and hues are embellished with flowers in a unique collection of spring celebrations.

This lipstick-red, three-piece embroidered lawn piece (DN-32048) features a stylish front with a dupatta to match that classic spring look but with panache.

If you want to add a bit of fusion to your wardrobe, look at this three-piece embroidered lawn piece merges modern line digital prints with some aesthetically placed paisley.

If you are inclined towards more traditional motifs with earthy tones, you can also look towards the Ajrak-inspired pieces. It keeps the thousands of years old tradition of the Indus Valley Civilization alive in the 21st century in comfortable and trendy ensembles.

Summer Premium 2023

Get ready to make a statement with GulAhmed’s Summer Premium 2023 (Luxury Embroidered Lawn) line, designed exclusively for special occasions such as weddings or dinner parties.

With three-piece suits starting from Rs5,590, this collection features stunning, intricately embroidered designs and unique patterns that will set you apart from the rest.

Step up your style game with this three-piece embroidered jacquard suit in a stunning lilac shade. The embroidered net dupatta adds a touch of elegance to the overall look instantly elevating it, making it look more gorgeous than ever.

Embody the phrase “breath of fresh air” with this breezy suit. The mint-colored embroidered chiffon shirt is paired with a contrasting embroidered chiffon dupatta that makes this piece stand out. With a simple dyed trouser, this outfit can be flaunted at your favorite gatherings.

Be bold with this magenta pink ensemble that will get everyone’s eyes glued on you. With intricate embroidery on the cotton net front, the matching embroidered cotton net dupatta with dupatta pallu takes the look to an entirely different level. Paired with a simple trouser, this outfit is the one you need to get your hands one.

As blue as water, this embroidered premium three-piece will leave people awe-struck. The lawn shirt and chiffon dupatta are embellished with sequins and zari. The trouser is simple. This look is the epitome of summer vibes.

Whether you are attending a fancy party or a formal gathering, these luxurious suits will surely make you the center of attention.

Chunri Lawn 2023

The Chunri Lawn 2023 showcases colorful prints and patterns truly embracing the summer in style.

This collection draws inspiration from the traditional Chunri pattern. It features a range of beautiful prints that are perfect for the season.

Add a touch of elegance to your summer wardrobe with this stunning three-piece embroidered Chunri lawn unstitched suit. This blue and magenta suit is perfect for any special occasion, featuring a beautifully crafted gold and lacquer printed lawn dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery.

For the first time ever, GulAhmed has launched unstitched chunri sarees and lehengas. The exclusive pieces are truly one-of-a-kind.

The unstitched saree is crafted with a stunning traditional pattern and a bold color combination. The sarees in this collection are extraordinary and absolutely beautiful for summer gatherings.

Sophisticated, elegant and feminine is how you will feel when you wear the beautiful chunri saree.

Beautifully and intricately designed, the unstitched lehengas of this collection are unique. From the color scheme to the chunri design, everything about these exclusive pieces is what the season calls for.

Choose from a variety of two and three-piece options to create a look that’s uniquely you!

Each line offers a variety of fabrics, prints, and colors that are perfect for any occasion. In addition, the fabric quality from GulAhmed is unmatched, ensuring that your lawn suits will last through multiple wears and washes.

With such a wide range available, GulAhmed’s Lawn Collection 2023 is a must-have for any fashion-forward woman. So, shop now to elevate your style and stay on-trend this season.

All these beautiful unstitched pieces are waiting for you in-stores or online at https://www.gulahmedshop.com with delivery charges at Rs99 only in Pakistan.