Swat establishes first hospital for families of police martyrs

In a historic move, a hospital has been established for the families of police martyrs in Swat.

This marks the first time such a facility has been set up in the region, providing much-needed medical support for those who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

The announcement was made by Swat Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who stated that the hospital would offer free medical treatment to the family members of victims, including women and children.

The medical services will be available 24 hours a day, providing round-the-clock support to those in need.

One of the most significant aspects of this hospital is that no cost will be charged for any medicines. This means that those who have already suffered a great deal will not have to bear the additional burden of medical expenses. Instead, they will be able to receive the care they need without any financial strain.

The establishment of this hospital is a testament to the commitment of the local authorities to supporting the families of police martyrs.