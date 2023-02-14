Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Contempt plea against governor to be heard today for not fixing polls date

Citizen pleads court had ordered ECP to fix a date for election in Punjab after consulting governor
Arshad Ali Feb 14, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing a contempt of court petition against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, for not announcing a date for elections in the province despite court orders.

Justice Jawad Hassan will hear, today, the petition filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmed.

The petition argues that the court had ordered the election commission to fix a date for election after consulting the governor.

But despite the court orders, the election commission did not decide a date.

It should be noted that on February 10, the Lahore High Court had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a date for elections in Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court had written in his decision that the court approved the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The election commission should announce polls within the period defined in the Constitution.

