Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori names his favorite PSL team

As Karachi hosted its first match for the new HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the National Bank Arena (National Stadium Karachi).

Tessori, who has been quite active and supportive of activities in the megalopolis said he was visiting the stadium to support the sporting activity.

He also met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chief Najam Sethi and exchanged views on promotion of cricket. Sethi also presented Tessori with a shield and a memento.

During the visit, Tessori was also asked which team was his favorite.

“I am supporting Karachi Kings,” he said, noting that it was his favorite team.

“All the teams [participating in PSL] are ours. Who ever wins, it will be Pakistan’s victory,” he added.

Asked about his views on Najam Sethi’s management of PCB compared to his predecessor, Tessori was all praise.

“Ever since Najam Sethi has taken over, not just in Pakistan but across the world, there has been growing expectation that cricket from Pakistan will be better than before,” he said.